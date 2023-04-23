As they try for the series sweep, Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays (18-3) will match up against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (7-14) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, April 23. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (2-0, 3.27 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (1-1, 4.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the White Sox's game against the Rays but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to defeat the Rays with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Luis Robert get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 20 games this season and won 18 (90%) of those contests.

The Rays have a 15-1 record (winning 93.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 7-2 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The White Sox have won in two, or 16.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +125 moneyline underdog.

The White Sox have played as underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.