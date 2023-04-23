After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes is hitting .234 with three home runs and a walk.
  • Gomes has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Gomes has driven in a run in seven games this season (58.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
