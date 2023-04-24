Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .346, fueled by five extra-base hits.

In 16 of 19 games this year (84.2%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).

In 19 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.

In 11 of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

