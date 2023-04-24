Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays and Chris Bassitt on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has three doubles and six walks while hitting .208.
- Andrus has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this season (59.1%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.6%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 22 games this season.
- In 13.6% of his games this season, Andrus has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old has put up a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
