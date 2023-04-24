Lenyn Sosa -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is batting .147 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa has a base hit in five of 11 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Sosa has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bassitt (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.