Lenyn Sosa -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .147 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Sosa has a base hit in five of 11 games played this year (45.5%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Sosa has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

