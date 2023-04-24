Monday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (13-9) versus the Chicago White Sox (7-15) at Rogers Centre should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET on April 24.

The Toronto Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (2-2, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Lance Lynn (0-2, 7.59 ERA).

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 15.4%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has been a moneyline underdog of -165 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (94 total), Chicago is the 18th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The White Sox have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.43) in the majors this season.

