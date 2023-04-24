Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Monday at Rogers Centre against Chris Bassitt, who is the named starter for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

The White Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Blue Jays (-160). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -160 +135 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have been underdogs seven times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been victorious in two, or 15.4%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has been at least a +135 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 12 of its 22 opportunities.

The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 3-6 4-9 4-10 3-5 5-12 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.