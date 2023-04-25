The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .410 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .358. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 131st in slugging.
  • Benintendi enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316.
  • Benintendi has had a hit in 17 of 20 games this year (85.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 12 of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 13
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (84.6%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios (1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed a 6.23 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.