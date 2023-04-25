The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.368 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .300 with five doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), with more than one hit six times (28.6%).

In 23.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (57.1%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 66.7% of his games this season (14 of 21), with two or more runs four times (19.0%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (87.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings