Cubs vs. Padres: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Justin Steele on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
Bookmakers list the Cubs as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game.
Cubs vs. Padres Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cubs
|-125
|+105
|8
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. In three consecutive games, Chicago and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that span being 8.5 runs.
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have won seven of the 10 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (70%).
- Chicago has played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter and won each of them.
- The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.
- In the 21 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-0).
- The Cubs have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-7
|6-2
|6-6
|6-3
|7-7
|5-2
