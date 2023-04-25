Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.362 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is batting .299 with three doubles and 15 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 145th in slugging.
- Swanson has had a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).
- In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 25.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.