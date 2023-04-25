On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.362 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .299 with three doubles and 15 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 145th in slugging.

Swanson has had a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).

In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 25.0%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings