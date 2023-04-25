After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is batting .196 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • In 10 of 15 games this year, Jimenez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Jimenez has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in six of 15 games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios (1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
