The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has three doubles and six walks while batting .198.
  • In 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Andrus has had an RBI in three games this year (13.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%).
  • In six of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (7.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Berrios (1-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
