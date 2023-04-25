On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is batting .294 with two home runs and six walks.
  • Sheets has gotten at least one hit in 42.9% of his games this year (six of 14), with at least two hits three times (21.4%).
  • In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Sheets has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty went seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing hitters.
