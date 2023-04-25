Ian Happ -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .418.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
  • Happ has had a hit in 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
  • In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Happ has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this year (45.0%), including three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, one per game).
  • Snell (0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
