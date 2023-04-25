Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 25 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert is batting .226 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.
  • Robert has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this season (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 31.8% of his games this season, Robert has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Houston Astros, the righty threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .259 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.