The Chicago Cubs and Nick Madrigal, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

  • Madrigal has two doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .293.
  • Madrigal has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • In three games this season, Madrigal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 5
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, one per game).
  • Snell gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
