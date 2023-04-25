The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
  • In 81.0% of his 21 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (six of 21), with two or more RBI three times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 8
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%)
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, one per game).
  • Snell (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 6.50 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.