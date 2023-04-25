Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.473) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- In 81.0% of his 21 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (six of 21), with two or more RBI three times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, one per game).
- Snell (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.50 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 6.50 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to opposing hitters.
