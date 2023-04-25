The Denver Nuggets are 9.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 220.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 58 times.

Denver's contests this year have an average total of 228.3, 7.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.

This season, Denver has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score more than 220.5 points in 55 of 82 games this season.

Minnesota's games this year have had a 231.6-point total on average, 11.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota is 38-43-0 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have been victorious in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

The Nuggets have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

At home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets record the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Four of the Timberwolves' past 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-20-0).

The Timberwolves put up just 3.3 more points per game (115.8) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 9-12 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 1-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.