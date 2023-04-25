The Chicago Cubs, including Patrick Wisdom and his .773 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago with 20 hits, batting .256 this season with 14 extra-base hits.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 120th in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Wisdom has picked up a hit in 12 of 20 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has hit a long ball in 35.0% of his games this year, and 10.7% of his chances at the plate.

Wisdom has had an RBI in nine games this season (45.0%), including five multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 12 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (100.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

