On Tuesday, Romy Gonzalez (.000 batting average in his past 10 games, with ) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

  • Gonzalez is batting .115 with .
  • Gonzalez has gotten a hit in three of 14 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this season.
  • Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of 14 games.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
  • The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
