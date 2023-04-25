Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .324 with a double, a home run and six walks.
- In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this season (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five of nine games so far this year.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.39 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
