The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Dodgers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini is hitting .232 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Mancini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In four games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 5
8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, one per game).
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.