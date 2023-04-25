Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-0) against the Dodgers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .232 with a double, two home runs and two walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (10 of 18), Mancini has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Mancini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In four games this year (22.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|5
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, one per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
