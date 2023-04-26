Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on April 26 at 1:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.353) and OPS (.708) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.

Benintendi enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368.

In 85.7% of his games this year (18 of 21), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.

Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 12 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 14 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (85.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

