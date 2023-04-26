On Wednesday, April 26 at 7:40 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (13-9) host the San Diego Padres (12-13) at Wrigley Field. Drew Smyly will get the call for the Cubs, while Michael Wacha will take the hill for the Padres.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Padres have -110 odds to upset. The total is 7.5 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (2-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (2-1, 7.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Cubs' game against the Padres but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cubs (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to beat the Padres with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Patrick Wisdom hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 10 times and won seven of those games.

The Cubs have a record of 8-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cubs went 3-1 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Padres have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Padres have been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Padres have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+145) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.