Player prop bet options for Nico Hoerner, Xander Bogaerts and others are available when the Chicago Cubs host the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Smyly Stats

Drew Smyly (2-1) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his fifth start of the season.

Smyly has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.13 ERA ranks 27th, .913 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9 K/9 ranks 31st.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 7.2 1 0 0 10 0 at Dodgers Apr. 16 5.2 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Reds Apr. 3 4.2 9 7 6 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Drew Smyly's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .347/.390/.480 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 4-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Patrick Wisdom Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Wisdom Stats

Patrick Wisdom has 20 hits with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs, seven walks and 18 RBI.

He has a .250/.318/.663 slash line on the year.

Wisdom Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Apr. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 vs. Dodgers Apr. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has recorded 30 hits with four doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .330/.421/.538 on the season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has three doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and nine RBI (16 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .188/.367/.365 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.