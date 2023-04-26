The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago in OBP (.412) this season, fueled by 23 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 156th in slugging.

Swanson has recorded a hit in 10 of 21 games this year (47.6%), including seven multi-hit games (33.3%).

In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), with two or more runs five times (23.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 8 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

