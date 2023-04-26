Eloy Jimenez -- batting .162 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 26 at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez is hitting .183 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Jimenez has picked up a hit in 10 games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (55.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.