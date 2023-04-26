Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- batting .162 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 26 at 1:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .183 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 10 games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in two of 16 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (55.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.18 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
