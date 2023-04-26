Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has three doubles and six walks while hitting .205.
- In 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his 24 games this season.
- Andrus has driven in a run in three games this season (12.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%).
- In six of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.80 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
