Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After batting .194 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:07 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is hitting .227 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Burger has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (31.3%), and in 9.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.80 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
