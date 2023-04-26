The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is hitting .132 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In five of 12 games this year, Sosa got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Sosa has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the lefty went six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
