Luis Robert -- .075 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 26 at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert has six doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .216.
  • Robert has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Robert has had an RBI in seven games this year (30.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
  • The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (3-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
