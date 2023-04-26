Luis Torrens Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Luis Torrens (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Luis Torrens Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Torrens? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Torrens At The Plate
- Torrens is hitting .250 with a double and a walk.
- Torrens has a hit in five of 13 games played this season (38.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.
- Torrens has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in one of 13 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Torrens Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .333 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.