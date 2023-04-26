Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .578 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on April 26 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a triple) against the Padres.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.480) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks seventh in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 22 games this year, with at least two hits in 50.0% of them.

In 22 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Hoerner has driven home a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 18.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 12 games this season (54.5%), including five multi-run games (22.7%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

