Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Romy Gonzalez (batting .000 in his past 10 games, with ), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is hitting .103 with .
- Gonzalez has a hit in three of 15 games played this season (20.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of 15 games.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .250 batting average against him.
