Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has a double, a home run and six walks while batting .289.
- Suzuki has had a hit in seven of 10 games this year (70.0%), including multiple hits three times (30.0%).
- He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Suzuki has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in five of 10 games so far this season.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Padres' 4.48 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, one per game).
- Wacha (2-1 with a 7.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has a 7.08 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .333 to his opponents.
