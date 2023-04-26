How to Watch the White Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take the field against Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 1:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 23 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 71 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 23rd in MLB with a .373 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox's .232 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Chicago has scored 96 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.
- The White Sox rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Chicago averages 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.54) in the majors this season.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.562 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox's Michael Kopech (0-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
- In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Kopech has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/21/2023
|Rays
|L 8-7
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Calvin Faucher
|4/22/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/23/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zach Eflin
|4/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Chris Bassitt
|4/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|José Berríos
|4/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Zach Eflin
|4/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Taj Bradley
|4/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kenta Maeda
