On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Shane McClanahan. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .706, fueled by an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .352. All three of those stats rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 135th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi is batting .333 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

In 86.4% of his games this year (19 of 22), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (31.8%) he recorded at least two.

In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.

Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.

In 12 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 15 6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (86.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings