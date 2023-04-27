The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn is hitting .236 with nine doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Vaughn has picked up a hit in 17 of 24 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Vaughn has an RBI in 11 of 24 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • In six of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 15
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.74).
  • The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays will send McClanahan (4-0) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 1.86 ERA ranks seventh, 1.034 WHIP ranks 18th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks 10th.
