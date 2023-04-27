The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.154 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert is hitting .218 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.

Robert has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 games this year (45.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

