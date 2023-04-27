Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.154 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert is hitting .218 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 58.3% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (45.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|15
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (33.3%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.74 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.6 per game).
- McClanahan (4-0 with a 1.86 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
