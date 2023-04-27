White Sox vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (20-5) and the Chicago White Sox (7-18) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM on April 27.
The probable pitchers are Shane McClanahan (4-0) for the Rays and Dylan Cease (2-0) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the White Sox were upset in every contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.
- The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (12.5%) in those games.
- This season, Chicago has been a moneyline underdog of -155 or longer eight times, losing every contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 3.8 runs per game (96 total), Chicago is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The White Sox have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.62) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 22
|@ Rays
|L 4-3
|Dylan Cease vs Shane McClanahan
|April 23
|@ Rays
|L 4-1
|Lucas Giolito vs Zach Eflin
|April 24
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Lance Lynn vs Chris Bassitt
|April 25
|@ Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Mike Clevinger vs José Berríos
|April 26
|@ Blue Jays
|L 8-0
|Michael Kopech vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 27
|Rays
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Shane McClanahan
|April 28
|Rays
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Zach Eflin
|April 29
|Rays
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Taj Bradley
|April 30
|Rays
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 2
|Twins
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Kenta Maeda
|May 3
|Twins
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Tyler Mahle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.