How to Watch the White Sox vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays meet Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
White Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 23 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 71 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 25th in MLB with a .365 slugging percentage this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 96 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 15th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages 10 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, most in the majors.
- Chicago has pitched to a 5.62 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined 1.573 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- In five starts, Cease has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/22/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/23/2023
|Rays
|L 4-1
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zach Eflin
|4/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Chris Bassitt
|4/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-0
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|José Berríos
|4/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/27/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Shane McClanahan
|4/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Zach Eflin
|4/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Taj Bradley
|4/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Kenta Maeda
|5/3/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Tyler Mahle
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.