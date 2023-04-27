When the Tampa Bay Rays (20-5) and Chicago White Sox (7-18) face off at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, April 27, Shane McClanahan will get the call for the Rays, while the White Sox will send Dylan Cease to the hill. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The Rays are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+125). The total for the contest is listed at 7 runs.

White Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (4-0, 1.86 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-0, 2.73 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (+125) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Andrew Benintendi get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

White Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 20 (83.3%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 17-1 (winning 94.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Rays have a 7-3 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The White Sox have come away with two wins in the 16 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +125 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 0-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 3rd

