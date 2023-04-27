Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal has 18 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .257 with nine extra-base hits.
- Grandal has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).
- In 21 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Grandal has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|14
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.74 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan (4-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.