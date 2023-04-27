Yasmani Grandal -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on April 27 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal has 18 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .257 with nine extra-base hits.
  • Grandal has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this year (52.4%), with multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).
  • In 21 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Grandal has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In five of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 14
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays' 2.74 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 14 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • McClanahan (4-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 1.86 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (1.86), 18th in WHIP (1.034), and 10th in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers.
