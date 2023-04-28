Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rays - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .677, fueled by an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .337. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 146th in the league in slugging.
- In 82.6% of his games this season (19 of 23), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (30.4%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 23 games this year.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.
- In 12 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|15
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (86.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Rays' 2.83 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.6 per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.81 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.81, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
