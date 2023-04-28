Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Marlins - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger returns to action for the Chicago Cubs against Jesus Luzardo and the Miami MarlinsApril 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 28 against the Dodgers) he went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: LoanDepot park
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has five doubles, five home runs and nine walks while batting .300.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (14 of 21), with multiple hits six times (28.6%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (23.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in 12 games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 21 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (87.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Luzardo (2-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.62), 67th in WHIP (1.390), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
