Jesus Luzardo takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Friday at LoanDepot park against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs have hit 33 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Fueled by 75 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks second in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs' .276 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Chicago has scored 135 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .346.

The Cubs are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking third with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Chicago has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Chicago has pitched to a 3.35 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

The Cubs have a combined 1.166 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman (2-2) will take the mound for the Cubs, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Stroman will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/22/2023 Dodgers L 9-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres W 6-0 Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres L 5-3 Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha 4/27/2023 Padres W 5-2 Home Hayden Wesneski Seth Lugo 4/28/2023 Marlins - Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins - Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing 5/1/2023 Nationals - Away Drew Smyly MacKenzie Gore 5/2/2023 Nationals - Away Hayden Wesneski Trevor Williams 5/3/2023 Nationals - Away Marcus Stroman Chad Kuhl

