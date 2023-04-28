Player prop bet options for Luis Arraez, Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the Miami Marlins host the Chicago Cubs at LoanDepot park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 15 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He has a .336/.377/.458 slash line so far this season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Apr. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Padres Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0

Patrick Wisdom Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Wisdom Stats

Patrick Wisdom has four doubles, a triple, nine home runs, eight walks and 18 RBI (20 total hits).

He has a .241/.315/.639 slash line on the season.

Wisdom Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Apr. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Padres Apr. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 6

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Jesús Luzardo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Luzardo Stats

The Marlins' Jesus Luzardo (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

In five starts, Luzardo has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

The 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Luzardo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Apr. 23 4.1 8 4 4 6 1 vs. Giants Apr. 17 4.1 6 3 3 6 2 at Phillies Apr. 11 6.0 8 3 3 5 1 vs. Twins Apr. 5 7.0 5 1 1 10 1 vs. Mets Mar. 31 5.2 2 0 0 5 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Marcus Stroman's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 34 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .425/.495/.550 on the season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Guardians Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 0 2 1 0 vs. Giants Apr. 19 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 20 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 10 RBI.

He's slashed .241/.337/.518 so far this season.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Apr. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Braves Apr. 25 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Apr. 23 3-for-3 1 0 0 4

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.