The Miami Marlins (13-13) and Chicago Cubs (14-10) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at LoanDepot park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Braves, and the Cubs a series win over the Padres.

The Marlins will look to Jesus Luzardo (2-1) versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman (2-2).

Cubs vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSFL

BSFL Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.62 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (2-2, 2.17 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman gets the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.17, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opposing batters have a .175 batting average against him.

Stroman enters this outing with four quality starts under his belt this season.

Stroman will try to build on a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo (2-1) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.0 walks per nine across five games.

In five starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Luzardo has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.390 WHIP ranks 67th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 17th.

