The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez (batting .184 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI), take on starting pitcher Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .174 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Jimenez has had a base hit in 11 of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 18 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this year, Jimenez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (50.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings